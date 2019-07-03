- AEW has released the full Tag Team Triple Threat match from the Fyter Fest "Buy In" pre-show held this past Saturday night. The match saw The Best Friends defeat Private Party and SoCal Uncensored. Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor will now advance to the All Out pay-per-view in August with a first round bye in the tournament to crown the first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions.

- Darby Allin has released his full AEW theme song on YouTube, as seen below. Allin is using "I Fell" by Wicca Phase as his theme.

- AEW's Joey Janela is celebrating his 30th birthday today. As seen below, Janela responded to birthday wishes from Starrcast and teased upcoming announcements:

Thanks @StarrcastEvents don't we have a couple big announcements coming soon? https://t.co/JUGBhPGdYt — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 3, 2019

- Wrestling veteran Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter today to hype his upcoming match with brother Cody Rhodes against The Young Bucks at AEW's Fight for the Fallen event on Saturday, July 13. He called them one of the best tag teams in this sport.

"It's the unity of family and blood that brings us together. WE have been through more than most can handle! One of the greatest tag teams in this sport together again," Dustin wrote.

You can see his full tweet below: