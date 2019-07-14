Dustin Rhodes teamed up with his brother, Cody, at last night's AEW Fight for the Fallen in a losing effort against The Young Bucks. While that finished off the event, Sonny Kiss picked up a win in the opening match of the night against Peter Avalon. At the post-event media scrum, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Dustin's thoughts about Kiss.

"I like Sonny, and I think I can show him a lot of stuff because of the stuff I used to do," Rhodes said. "He came in our room and he was just nervous. I put my arm around him and said, 'Sonny, just relax. You're nervous, and when you're nervous that means you care. When you stop being nervous, you will not care anymore. You're going to go out there and you're going to do fine.' You just gotta to pep talk them up a bit. Calm down, go through your things slowly and he'll get it in time. We all do, it takes time to build a character. It doesn't happen overnight. He'll find his thing, his way, and he'll skyrocket because I see some good things with him."

Rhodes was then asked if he would be in Chicago on August 31 for AEW All Out. He confirmed, as of last night, he won't be at the event due to a prior engagement.

"I will not be in Chicago, as of right now," Rhodes said. "Because the show was already booked and I have another DragonCon or something I gotta do."

You can listen to Dustin Rhodes' full comments above.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Wrestling Inc.