Over the span of a 30-year career, there have been a handful of matches that really stand out for Dustin Rhodes, f.k.a. Goldust. The latest is his brother vs. brother showdown with Cody at AEW's Double or Nothing.

Rhodes talked about the other matches in his career that are a cut above during an interview with Sports Illustrated.

"Here's the deal, by the end of 2015, there were three matches that were my tops. As soon as we did The Shield vs. The Brotherhood in 2013, that took the first spot," revealed Rhodes. "But before that, there was the War Games with Sting's Squadron vs. the Dangerous Alliance in 1992 and the WrestleMania XII match against Roddy Piper. That match was number one with me for a long time because it put me on the map as Goldust. It was before its time and it was legendary, the Hollywood Backlot Brawl, and it did a lot for me.

"It was one of the key moments that skyrocketed my career, but personally, this match with Cody has topped them all. I could quit happy now if I wanted to. There is nothing I could do to top what I did with Cody at Double or Nothing. Cody is a tremendous talent with an unbelievable mind, just like dad had, and he's quite the performer. He's quite the force to be reckoned with, and watching him and seeing the way he reminds me of dad, it's amazing. Along with Randy Orton, I always considered myself one of the smoothest workers in the business. But Cody is also so smooth. He can create magic, but you need a partner to dance with. I was his partner, and he was mine. We went to the dance, and we knocked their socks off. What a time to be a wrestling fan, to see that and go back in time and see how the old school way still gets people invested in their stories.

"There weren't 30 writers for this match, people who are just a bunch of 'yes men' scared to death of a man. There was a small group, and that's all you need to create a magical environment. That environment was such a difference from where I came from, and it was a pleasure to be around them. AEW is going to skyrocket, and they already have their fan base. I'm glad they're there."

Rhodes spent most of his career with WWE including six different stints, the last of which ended earlier this year. He has lots of knowledge of the promotion which could be useful for AEW and he was asked what specifically AEW can learn from WWE.

"Cody's been there and learned a lot over 10 years. Plus, the fact you have Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho and myself, we can show the young kids how it is to be on TV and how to do this on a television basis. That's a lot different than live events. There are cameras, it's live, there are commercial breaks, and you've got to learn the process. But they'll learn quickly," said Rhodes.

"I'm very excited to see them team up with Tony Khan. The less hands in the kitchen, the better it's going to be. If you keep this circle small, it's going to be great. I have nothing but positive thoughts for AEW and their future."

While WWE has gone great lengths to avoid acknowledging AEW's presence, it's clear that they are aware of their new competition. Rhodes was asked if people in WWE are paying closer attention to AEW than other wrestling promotions.

"Without a doubt. Double or Nothing, top to bottom, was a great show, and it put them on notice," stated Rhodes. "I really believe that my match with Cody made them say, 'They mean business.'

"They've been around a long time, and Vince knows how to run a business. That's what he's done forever. They're going to be around, they're not going anywhere. AEW, we have to focus on growing our own brand. This is a brand to be reckoned with, and I want everyone to know it."