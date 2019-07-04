- Above is a clip from the latest Hidden Gems addition on the WWE Network, featuring WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Dusty Rhodes doing battle in a Steel Cage for the NWA World Heavyweight Title. The match took place at the Great American Bash event on July 26, 1986 from Greensboro, NC. The full upload on the WWE Network runs for almost 3 hours.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who they think was The Undertaker's best tag team partner. As of this writing, 74% voted for Kane while 10% voted for The Rock, 10% for WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, 3% for Big Show, 2% for Batista and 1% for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Taker is set to team with Roman Reigns for the first time at the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view on July 14. They will go up against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

- As seen below, WWE 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick has posted the third check-in from his honeymoon with new wife Renee Michelle. The former Mae Young Classic competitor is still upset over Maverick putting the title before her.

Maverick adds to the problems when he arranges for best-man EC3 to join them. Also seen below, Maverick made another tweet this weekend that said he still hasn't consummated the marriage with Renee.