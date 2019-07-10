- WWE aired another vignette for Ali on this week's SmackDown episode, as seen above. This promo talks about Ali not backing down from evil, following last week's "chase and change" promo on the WWE Title. Ali promised fans that no monster or devil will stop him from fighting, and said evil only wins when you don't show up to fight. As noted, Ali defeated Buddy Murphy in this week's pre-SmackDown dark match.

- Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon and a partner of her choosing will take place on next Tuesday's SmackDown episode. Below is the latest segment between Moon and Rose & Deville from this week's show:

- It sounds like Elias may have a special performance for The Undertaker at Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Elias noted on SmackDown that he's been working on a funeral song for The Dead Man, and later tweeted about it after the show.

"I have the perfect funeral song for the @undertaker," he wrote.

Taker will team with Roman Reigns to face Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules. Elias was back with McIntyre and McMahon on this week's SmackDown. Below is the tweet: