- NBA star Enes Kanter tries his hand in the wild world of pro wrestling in this new pseudo-documentary with WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, courtesy of The Score. Kanter, who has been romantically linked to Dana Brooke, spent time at DDP's Performance Center near Atlanta for in-ring training. Kanter has expressed interest in getting involved with wrestling before, and has been a fan for some time.

- WWE's John Laurinaitis turns 54 years old today while former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kid Kash turns 50.

- No Way Jose took to Twitter this week and taunted Mike Kanellis after Mike gave up the WWE 24/7 Title to wife Maria Kanellis. As seen below, Jose told Mike to find his marbles: