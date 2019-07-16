- ESPN posted this video from Stephanie McMahon's "My Wish" series that aired on SportsCenter earlier today, in association with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Stephanie met with 17 year old Wish Kid Rhianna Sammut from the UK, who suffers from systemic mastocytosis. Sammut considers the WWE Chief Branding Officer to be her role model. She and her family flew over from the UK for two days to spend time backstage with Stephanie and other WWE Superstars, and sit ringside with her family for a set of WWE NXT TV tapings, where she was recognized by ring announcer Alicia Taylor Warrington.

- It was believed that new WWE SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff would begin working his new behind-the-scenes role beginning with tonight's post-Extreme Rules edition of the show, but Dave Meltzer reported on F4Wonline.com that Bischoff is not backstage for tonight's SmackDown episode from Worcester, MA.

It was also noted that Bischoff has had zero impact on tonight's SmackDown script, and he was not involved in any of the creative meetings for the show. Bischoff moved his family across the country to Connecticut this past week to be closer to WWE HQ. It's been reported that he and new RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman would start with fairly-clean creative slates coming out of Extreme Rules.

- It looks like SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is looking for a new opponent now that she's retained her title over Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in the 2-on-1 Handicap Match at Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. As seen below, Bayley took to Twitter this evening and proposed matches with Zelina Vega, Liv Morgan, Ember Moon, Carmella, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

