New WWE SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff made his WWE TV return on tonight's RAW Reunion special from Tampa, FL.

Bischoff appeared in a backstage segment with Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, Eve Torres and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons.

It appeared Bischoff mentioned to Kanellis that they may be able to come over to the blue brand if it doesn't work out for them on the red brand. The segment ended with Simmons throwing a "Damn!" to Mike after Maria ran him down and insulted him in front of everyone.

Below are a few shots from the segment: