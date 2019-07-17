Former WCW President Eric Bischoff moved to Stamford, Connecticut this week as he sets to start his new role as the Executive Director of SmackDown. On the latest edition of the "After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson" podcast which was recorded on Tuesday night, Bischoff noted that he arrived in Stamford and was watching the show that he will be taking over.

"I'm actually watching SmackDown as we speak, I'm boning up, I'm doing my research and getting familiar," said Bischoff.

Bischoff noted that while he would be visiting WWE headquarters the following day, his real duties will be starting next week.

"I'm kinda getting oriented [on Wednesday] and starting the process and getting familiar," Bischoff said. "I'm kicking it off on Monday and Tuesday next week."

In addition to taking over SmackDown, Bischoff will also be a part of the special RAW Reunion this coming Monday. While Bischoff admitted that he was looking forward to seeing some of his old contemporaries like Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, the one person that he was most interested in getting reacquainted with was "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, who he had actually fired from WCW in 1995.

"I haven't seen Steve Austin in a couple of years, We used to bounce into each other when I was in L.A. and I was doing a lot of business in L.A. and had an office there, but that's been around 3 or 4 years," Bischoff said. "We've texted back and forth a couple of times, especially recently. I haven't seen him in a long time, so I'm looking forward to seeing Steve.

"I haven't seen Hulk [Hogan] now in a few months, so it's always good to see him. Ric [Flair], I always love seeing Ric... There's nobody in particular other than Steve Austin who I haven't seen, so I'm looking forward to seeing Steve."

