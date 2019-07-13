Welcome to EVOLVE Wrestling's 10th Anniversary Celebration special. The event will take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. You can watch it live at 8 PM EST on the WWE Network. Let us know what your thoughts are throughout the night by commenting below. Also, fill free to share the excitement of this event on your social media platforms. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to stay up to date with the matches that will be shown this evening!

EVOLVE Wrestling opened its doors in 2010, when former Ring of Honor booker and Dragon Gate USA Vice President Gabe Sapolsky decided to create another home base promotion for American and international wrestlers to come together and create what is now one of the biggest promotions out there. Many well named wrestlers have fought in the EVOLVE ring including WWE/NXT stars Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa,Aleister Black, Adam Cole, Cedric Alexander, El Generico (Sami Zayn), Kevin Owens, and Daniel Bryan. As well as other independent wrestlers including Sami Callihan (Impact/AAW), Jon Moxley (AEW/NJPW), Will Ospreay (NJPW), Marty Scurll (ROH/NJPW), The Young Bucks (AEW), Kota Ibushi (NJPW), TJP (Impact Wrestling) PJ Black (ROH), and many more.

Tonight, the men and women of EVOLVE will put on one of the most spectacular performances of their careers. Nine matches will take place tonight, they are the following:



NXT Championship Title Match

Adam Cole (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

Winner Take All -- Evolve Championship/WWN Championship

Austin Theory (c) vs. JD Drake (c)

EVOLVE Tag Team Championship

Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy (c) vs. AR Fox & Leon Ruff

Catch Point Reunion Match

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak vs. Matt Riddle

Grudge Match

Anthony Henry vs. NXT Superstar Arturo Ruas

Special Challenge Match

Colby Corino vs. NXT Superstar Babatunde

No Disqualification Match

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Brandi Lauren

Sean Maluta vs. Stephen Wolf vs. Harlem Bravado vs. Curt Stallion

Anthony Greene vs. Josh Briggs

