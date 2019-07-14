Tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, featuring Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins in a Winners Take All Extreme Rules main event, plus The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, and more.

Remember to join us for live coverage later today at 6pm ET, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show. Below is the card for tonight:

Winners Take All Extreme Rules Match

Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

2-on-1 Handicap Match for the SmackDown Women's Title

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Tony Nese vs. Drew Gulak (c)

WWE United States Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Ricochet (c)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Heavy Machinery vs. The New Day vs. Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

The Usos vs. The Revival (c)

No Holds Barred Match

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre

Last Man Standing Match

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

Cesaro vs. Aleister Black