WWE Extreme Rules takes place shortly from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Below are the final betting odds for tonight's show.

All of the champions are currently favored to retain their belts. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch have the best odds of retaining their WWE Universal Championship and RAW Women's Championship, respectively, at -560. Ricochet has the narrowest odds at -145 of retaining the United States Championship against AJ Styles. Roman Reigns & The Undertaker are also heavily favored to defeat Drew McIntyre & Shane McMahon.

As always, these odds are subject to change from up to the point the bell rings for each individual match. For those unfamiliar will deciphering these betting odds, a minus sign indicates the favorite, while a plus sign designated the underdog. The size of the number next to the plus or minus tells us exactly how much of a favorite or underdog a particular wrestler(s) is in a given match.

WINNERS TAKE ALL EXTREME RULES MIXED TAG MATCH FOR THE WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP AND RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch (-560) vs. Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans (+370)

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

Kofi Kingston (-290) vs. Samoa Joe (+210)

2-ON-1 HANDICAP MATCH FOR THE WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Bayley (-280) vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (+200)

WWE US CHAMPIONSHIP

Ricochet (-145) vs. AJ Styles (+105)

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Daniel Bryan and Rowan (-165) vs. Heavy Machinery (+215) vs. Big E and Xavier Woods (+500)

WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Revival (-185) vs. The Usos (+145)

NO HOLDS BARRED MATCH

The Undertaker & Roman Reigns (-400) vs. Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre (+280)

LAST MAN STANDING MATCH

Braun Strowman (-165) vs. Bobby Lashley (+125)

Aleister Black (-675) vs. Cesaro (+425)

Kevin Owens (-350) vs. Dolph Ziggler (+250)