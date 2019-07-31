- WWN Live posted this video of fans meeting WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole at the recent EVOLVE 131 event in Philadelphia at the former ECW Arena. The event aired on the WWE Network as the EVOLVE 10th Anniversary special and featured Cole retaining his title over Akira Tozawa in the top match.

The WWE - EVOLVE working relationship continues at EVOLVE 133 on Saturday, August 24 from Livonia, Michigan as Matt Riddle faces Josh Briggs. Riddle will then team with Curt Stallion to challenge EVOLVE Tag Team Champions AR Fox and Leon Ruff the next night at EVOLVE 134 in Chicago. Riddle and the injured Tommaso Ciampa will appear for meet & greets at both EVOLVE shows that weekend. NXT's Arturo Ruas and Babatunde will also be in action both nights.

- Joe Coffey vs. Dave Mastiff has been announced as the main event for next Wednesday's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. Women's tag team action was also announced with Jinny and Jazzy Gabert vs. Piper Niven and Xia Brookside.

- Finn Balor will be appearing on FS1 at 7:30pm ET tonight for the Major League Soccer All-Star Pre-game special. Balor, who is a big soccer fan, will help preview the MLS All-Stars vs. Atletico Madrid match-up.

You can expect to see more WWE Superstars appear on Fox programming like this as we get closer to the SmackDown on Fox premiere on Friday, October 2, and after. Below is a tweet to promote Balor's FS1 appearance: