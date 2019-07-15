Finn Balor has reportedly requested some time away from WWE, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Balor will reportedly take "a little bit of time" away from WWE beginning in August. Word is that he has asked for two months off, and the request was granted.

There's no word yet on why Balor has asked for time off, but one source said Balor is just looking to "re-charge."

It's believed that the time off will begin after the SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 11.

Balor dropped the WWE Intercontinental Title to Shinsuke Nakamura on last night's Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show.