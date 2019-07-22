Finn Balor shared that he and his girlfriend Fox Sports Host Veronica Rodriguez got matching tattoos over the weekend. Balor shared the photo of their tattoos on his Instagram.

The tattoos are the date June 21, 2018, and a location. While Balor didn't share the meaning of their tattoos, it's possible the date and location are when and where the couple first met.

The two confirmed their relationship back in June after Veronica interviewed Balor in Madrid, Spain during the 2019 UEFA Champions League Finals.

Below is the photo of the couple with their matching ink: