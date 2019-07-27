WWE just announced Finn Balor will take on Dolph Ziggler on this Tuesday's SmackDown. While Balor is currently occupied with his SummerSlam opponent, Bray Wyatt, Ziggler had an encounter with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels earlier this week.

Michaels was a guest on Miz TV, which was interrupted by Ziggler, who went toe-to-toe on the mic with Michaels. Ziggler attempted to throw a punch at Michaels, but ended up hitting Miz. Dolph was punched by Michaels and then gave Michaels a superkick as payback. Balor apparently wants to teach Ziggler some respect for those actions. Ziggler is also already scheduled to face Seth Rollins this Monday.

Also announced for this Tuesday is Big E and Xavier Woods taking on Drew McIntyre and Elias in a non-title match.