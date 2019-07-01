In the video above is the first promo for new docuseries Straight Up Steve Austin, an interview-based series hosted by WWE Hall Of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. The seven-half hour episode series, produced by Wilshire Studios with Steve Austin and Dave Barsky (Dirty Jobs) as executive producers, will air on USA Network on Mondays at 11 ET following WWE Monday Night RAW beginning on August 12. Austin discussed the show on the most recent episode of his podcast.

"I filmed my new show for the USA Network, Straight Up Steve Austin, the season premiere is August 12 and it will be on right after Monday Night RAW, so get ready to set your DVR," Austin said. "This show is where I hang out with some celebrity guests. We get to do some neat activities, get to know them and have conversation. It's a 30 minute show. I appreciate the opportunity given to me by the USA Network. Hopefully enough people will watch this show, so we can get season two out of it, continue raising hell and having a good time."

In each episode, Austin and a celebrity guest swap stories about their lives and careers during one-of-a-kind custom-tailored adventures in different cities across America. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will appear on one of the episode. Other guests include country singer and actor Trace Adkins, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., comedian Gabriel Iglesias, NFL Quarterback Baker Mayfield, actor and retired United States Marine Corps Reserve officer Rob Riggle, and star of Impractical Jokers Sal Vulcano.

Joshua Gagnon contributed to this article.