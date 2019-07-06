Fit Finlay shared on his official Twitter a photo of himself and wrote about how that on this day in 1974, he had his first pro wrestling match. Finlay is currently a WWE producer.

Many WWE stars replied to his post, with the first being NXT GM and former WCW rival William Regal. Regal replied to the photo with, "Thank you very much for about 35 years of those 45 for the education, matches and occasional rearranged face."

Killian Dain commented, "Awesome!!! Happy 45th!" Natalya retweeted the post and wrote, "And what a world of difference you've made in this industry, Fit."

WWE producer Scott Armstrong also sent him well wishes, "It's an honor to call you my friend...Happy Anniversary!"

Below is Finlay's post and replies:

