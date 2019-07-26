- As seen above and below, B/R Live released two more clips from AEW's recent Fight for the Fallen event. Above is the post-show segment with Cody Rhodes and other wrestlers, and below is video from The Lucha Bros' challenge to The Young Bucks for All Out. As noted, All Out will feature Fenix and Pentagon defending the AAA World Tag Team Titles against The Bucks in a Ladder Match.

- Dr. Michael Sampson is working as the head physician in AEW, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Sampson worked as a WWE ringside doctor for years and was the man who saved WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler when he had the heart attack on RAW in 2012. Sampson also worked as the WWE Performance Center Medical Director at one point.

- Oriental Wrestling Entertainment, AEW's partner in China, has announced more AEW vs. OWE matches for their upcoming events in Toronto, Ontario, Canada during WWE SummerSlam week.

Sammy Guevara vs. Gaia Hox plus tag team action with Private Party vs. Cima and Christopher Daniels were announced for the Wednesday, August 7 show. Brandon Cutler vs. El Lindaman was announced for the Saturday, August 10 show.

As noted, OWE will be running Toronto that Wednesday and Saturday at the Midtown Event Theatre. AEW vs. OWE matches previously announced were The Dark Order vs. El Lindaman and T-Hawk for Wednesday, plus Daniels and Frankie Kazarian vs. Hox and Rekka for the Saturday show.

