This week's WWE RAW saw Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre recruit Gary "The GOAT" Garbutt to be Roman Reigns' tag team partner for the main event. Gary walked with a limp and was billed as the janitor for the Prudential Center, a three-time employee of the month for the arena. The storyline was that Shane would pay Gary $5,000 for the match, and that he would wear a mask so he wouldn't have to deal with pressure and fame due to WWE being worldwide.

Shane and Drew ended up winning the main event but Gary was revealed to be Cedric Alexander under the mask. This was one of Cedric's first matches since coming to the RAW roster in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup. RAW ended with Cedric and Reigns celebrating as Shane and Drew looked on from the stage, despite the loss.

Garbutt was played by former Memphis Express team president and former Memphis Tiger defensive back Kosha Irby, according to CommercialAppeal.com. The Memphis Express was a professional football team in the Alliance of American Football, which just folded after one season. The Memphis Tigers are the teams that represent the University of Memphis.

Irby previously worked for WWE for 7 years as their regional director for live events in the Memphis area. He left WWE to work for the Memphis Express last year. There's no word yet on if this will lead to more WWE work for Irby.

As seen below, Cedric and Irby both tweeted on last night's RAW angle.

"I think Gary has a future," Irby wrote.

Cedric tweeted a backstage photo with Irby and wrote, "Don't worry guys, Gary "The Goat" Garbutt got all the money he was promised."

Cedric also explained why he helped Reigns, noting that Reigns has supported him in the past. You can see the related tweets below:

I think Gary has a future ??????? https://t.co/NWbHoiaYW4 — Kosha Irby (@koshairby) July 9, 2019

Don't worry guys,



Gary "The Goat" Garbutt got all the money he was promised??????@WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/n1nWNcDeHx — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) July 9, 2019