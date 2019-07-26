Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of GCW Beg For Mercystreaming live via Fite.tv. Today's event takes place at the House of Independents from Asbury Park, New Jersey. Feel free to sound off in the comments, and enjoy the show!

Jon Moxley vignette video for GCW Bloodsport II is played. Moxley will be featured in a high-profile matchup with Josh Barnett. The event takes place on September 14th, and will stream on Fite.

After a slight delay on the feed, the commentary team welcomes us to the show. Jimmy Lloyd makes his entrance for our opening contest of the evening. He'll be facing Jake Atlas, who is out second.

Jimmy Lloyd versus Jake Atlas

Tie-up. Lloyd with an arm-drag. Atlas fires one right back. Stalemate. They reset. Nice sequence of counters. Atlas goes for a shining wizard...Lloyd rolls him up but misses a strike attempt. Atlas sends Lloyd to ringside, then connects with a twisting tope con hilo. Back in the ring...Lloyd nails Atlas with a knee from the apron. Lloyd takes control with an arm-drag sending Atlas into the turnbuckles. He stomps him down. Big chop by Atlas, followed by a high kick and German suplex in succession. Lloyd bounces right up and drops Atlas with a dragon suplex. Jumping cutter from Lloyd but Atlas fires back an ace crusher in response. Both men are down. Back and forth striking...thrust kick...superkick...Atlas wins the exchange with a discus lariat. Running corner forearm from Atlas...Lloyd goes for a middle-rope attack but Atlas catches him on his shoulders...DVD. Standing moonsault for a nearfall.

Lloyd attempts a dominator...Atlas escapes and falls to the apron. He climbs...carwheel DDT is blocked by Lloyd...blockbuster DDT by Lloyd. Cover...only two. Lloyd gets Atlas up for the dominator...he drops him on his head with a piledriver. Atlas somehow kicks out on the pinfall. Poison frankensteiner and California destroyer from Atlas. He climbs again...carwheel DDT connects this time. Lloyd is out.

Jake Atlas wins by pinfall

Ring announcer takes us right to our next bout. Pat Benetar plays, which means it's Marko Stunt time. The little man will be competing in singles-action against Chris Dickinson.

Marko Stunt versus Chris Dickinson



Still to come:

-Nick Gage versus Orange Cassidy for the GCW Championship

-Shane Mercer versus Daisuke Sekimoto

-KTB versus Timothy Thatcher

-Matt Tremont versus Eric versus G-Raver versus Shlak

-Tony Deppen versus Blake Christian

-Grim Reefer versus Colby Corino versus Teddy Hart versus Alex Zayne versus Jordan Oliver versus Kitkutaro