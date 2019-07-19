- Above is new video of WWE Champion Kofi Kingston hyping up next Saturday's "Smackville" special live event for the WWE Network. The special will air live from Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena at 9pm ET, featuring Kofi defending against Samoa Joe and Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat, a musical performance by Elias, Finn Balor vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss with Nikki Cross vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in a Triple Threat, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods defending against opponents to be announced, and more.

Kofi said, "What's going on? It's ya boy, Kofi Kingston, aka 1/3 of The New Day, and on July 27 in Nashville, streaming live on the WWE Network, it's Smackville. Smackville, that's right, and ya boy's gonna be there. What's he gonna be doing though? What's he gonna be doing? He's gonna be defending the WWE Championship against who? Who, who, who? Samoa Joe. And The Zig man, Dolph Ziggler, because I am a fighting champion. And guess what? I'm gonna walk into Smackville your WWE Champion and I'm gonna to walk out of Smackville as your WWE World Heavyweight Champion. You better get yourself a ticket and witness this, or check it out on the WWE Network, streaming live. Baby!"

- WWE stock was up 0.043% today, closing at $70.23 per share. Today's high was $71.67 and the low was $70.17.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race was hospitalized last Thursday night due to health issues that came up while he was traveling to Knoxville, TN for a fan convention. The people running Race's WLW Instagram account noted earlier this week that Race has canceled all upcoming bookings. In an update, it was noted today that Race is still hospitalized, but he showed some signs of improvement.

"Past couple of days had no news - sometimes no news is good news though. He had a bit of an increase in health today, but still not out of the woods yet. He was World's Champion for a reason, not just because his ability to wrestle," Race's representatives wrote on his Twitter account today.

There's no word yet on what issues Race has been dealing with this past week, but he revealed back in March that he is battling lung cancer.

