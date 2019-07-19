- Above is new video of WWE Champion Kofi Kingston hyping up next Saturday's "Smackville" special live event for the WWE Network. The special will air live from Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena at 9pm ET, featuring Kofi defending against Samoa Joe and Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat, a musical performance by Elias, Finn Balor vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss with Nikki Cross vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in a Triple Threat, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods defending against opponents to be announced, and more.
Kofi said, "What's going on? It's ya boy, Kofi Kingston, aka 1/3 of The New Day, and on July 27 in Nashville, streaming live on the WWE Network, it's Smackville. Smackville, that's right, and ya boy's gonna be there. What's he gonna be doing though? What's he gonna be doing? He's gonna be defending the WWE Championship against who? Who, who, who? Samoa Joe. And The Zig man, Dolph Ziggler, because I am a fighting champion. And guess what? I'm gonna walk into Smackville your WWE Champion and I'm gonna to walk out of Smackville as your WWE World Heavyweight Champion. You better get yourself a ticket and witness this, or check it out on the WWE Network, streaming live. Baby!"
- WWE stock was up 0.043% today, closing at $70.23 per share. Today's high was $71.67 and the low was $70.17.
- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race was hospitalized last Thursday night due to health issues that came up while he was traveling to Knoxville, TN for a fan convention. The people running Race's WLW Instagram account noted earlier this week that Race has canceled all upcoming bookings. In an update, it was noted today that Race is still hospitalized, but he showed some signs of improvement.
"Past couple of days had no news - sometimes no news is good news though. He had a bit of an increase in health today, but still not out of the woods yet. He was World's Champion for a reason, not just because his ability to wrestle," Race's representatives wrote on his Twitter account today.
There's no word yet on what issues Race has been dealing with this past week, but he revealed back in March that he is battling lung cancer.
Below are the recent updates from Race's Twitter account, along with the Instagram update from earlier in the week for those who missed it:
An update that have been wanting to know about in regards to the boss's situation over the weekend. This past weekend, he was scheduled to attend the Knoxville Fanboy Expo. While traveling to Knoxville, he exhibited some signs that needed to be addressed by medical personnel. He has been in the hospital since Thursday evening and that's where he currently is. Due to privacy concerns, no specific information will be given out about his current health status or anything of the sort. All that can and will be said is that Harley Race was, is, and will always be a fighter. He doesn't know anything else and he hasn't thrown in the towel and he has promised that as long as it is up to him, that won't be an option. His health is obviously top priority and with that being said, all of his upcoming appearances will be immediately cancelled. All promoters have been notified about the situation and we here are currently trying to come up with a solution to rectify the situation the best way possible. Unfortunately, since this situation has taken place while traveling to a signing, he is currently in a hospital that is pretty far away from home that has his family there with him. So, in an effort to help out with the un-expected expenses, we are selling t-shirts of which profits will be given directly to the situation. The link to purchase the t-shirts is below. We appreciate the support whether or not you purchase a t-shirt. This is just a little extra help when it is needed. The price of the shirt that has an exclusive design for both front and back prints are $24.99 (plus S&H). All shirts are going to start to be shipped on August 9, 2019. Regardless, please continue to support Harley Race, The Harley Race Wrestling Academy, and World League Wrestling. All events and camps are going to take place as scheduled and we look forward to keeping it that way because that is what Harley Race would do. We look forward to getting him back home and continuing to have the Greatest Wrestler on God's Green Earth. To order, visit www.harleyrace.com/hrfundraiser.html