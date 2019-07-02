Heavy Machinery defeated Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler in the main event of tonight's WWE SmackDown to earn a spot in the SmackDown Tag Team Titles match at WWE Extreme Rules, making it a Triple Threat.

Extreme Rules will now see SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan defend in a Triple Threat against Heavy Machinery's Tucker and Otis, plus The New Day's Big E and Xavier Woods.

The 2019 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place on July 14 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the updated card:

Winners Take All Extreme Rules Match

Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Tony Nese vs. Drew Gulak (c)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Heavy Machinery vs. The New Day vs. Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c)

No Holds Barred Match

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre