As noted, former TNA/Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion Hernandez was a recent guest on the VOC Nation Wrestling With History show.

Hernandez wasn't shy about his unwavering support for Zelina Vega. Although Vega is now appearing as a part of weekly WWE TV, she was once well-known as Rosita in TNA/Impact Wrestling. There, she captured the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles with her cousin, Sarita.

"I always thought [Vega] would be a bigger star. She was young, she looks great, she's talented, and very charismatic in front of the camera," Hernandez said. "Whether it was this genre or anything [on TV], you knew she was going to be a somebody."

Hernandez noted how rare it is for someone in the indies to make it on such a big stage like Zelina did in WWE.

"I think for the younger guys and girls, the first goal is to make a living in wrestling," Hernandez explained. "Very few of the young performers can make a living just on Impact's salary. Her going from the indies, to television [with Impact] - her main goal at the time was getting herself established [so she could go on to launch her career elsewhere]."

WWE made headlines this year as they had women competing in their main event bout at WrestleMania 35. Hernandez pointed out that TNA/Impact was featuring women in important matches long before WWE made the choice to do so.

"TNA was [featuring women] years ago, it's just that nobody was watching. WWE is much bigger and is on a much grander stage, but the TNA women during the Spike TV era were just as good," Hernandez said.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit VOC Nation Wrestling With History.