- Above, Cathy Kelley and Ryan Pappolla are joined by WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch to play some Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

- Batista's latest film, Stuber, brought in an estimated $3.08 million and is expected to make about $8 million by the end of the weekend, according to Box Office Mojo. Speaking of Hollywood, Batista said in a recent interview that he thought Charlotte would have the best shot at going from WWE Superstar to a career in acting.

- Carmella and R-Truth will be on tomorrow night's Wild 'N Out on VH1 at 7:30 pm ET. R-Truth is still on the hunt to regain his WWE 24/7 Championship from the current champ, Drake Maverick. Carmella lost to Nikki Cross on this past Tuesday's episode of SmackDown.