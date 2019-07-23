"The Immortal" Hulk Hogan had fans tuned in during this Monday's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, when he joined other 80's, 90's and 2000's legends for a reunion special. The Hulkamaniacs ran wild with his appearance.

After the show, ESPN spoke with Hogan. Hogan noted that he was impressed with a lot of the current talent and feels that there are several who have the potential to be the next big Superstar.

"You know, Vince is always looking for that one big attraction," Hogan said. "When I see all the young guys coming up it's just hard to tell, because there are so many of them that are fighting to grab that brass ring. You've got the 'Scottish Psychopath' (Drew McIntyre) that's running around like a crazy man. Of course you've got AJ Styles. Then you've got Ricochet, who's making an impression on everyone. I'm still betting on Kevin Owens, he's my boy. I'm a huge John Cena fan. He's my favorite wrestler. He's doing a lot of movies, so I'm disappointed that I can't throw John Cena back into the picture for the world title.

"And the girls. Charlotte Flair is setting this bar so high that Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, or Andre The Giant would have a hard time catching up to her, because she is blowing the roof off of this place because she's got it all. It's just amazing. You've got a handful to pick from. I sure wish I was Vince McMahon with all this talent."

Hulk Hogan was a part of the very first SummerSlam main event, and went on to headline several others, including SummerSlam 2005 against Shawn Michaels. Hogan noted that the second ever SummerSlam in 1989, where he teamed with Brutus Beefcake to defeat Randy Savage and Zeus, was his favorite.

"My favorite SummerSlam moment would probably have to be when myself and Brutus Beefcake took on 'Macho Man' Randy Savage and Zeus with scary Sherri in their corner," Hogan replied. "I think that match was probably the most fun that I've ever had at SummerSlam. The crowd was so loud, it was deafening. It made my jaw water. It was so loud I couldn't take it."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit ESPN with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription