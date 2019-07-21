Earlier today WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan tweeted out a photo that got "The Hulkster" thinking about what if all the stars who are returning on this Monday's RAW Reunion got together and took over the promotion.

"For some reason, I saw this last night I thought of the RAW Reunion, brother, the red/yellow/black color scheme made my mind kick start with a crazy thought," Hogan wrote on Twitter. "What if the Reunion Superstars got together, and said enough is enough, and just took over the whole WWE and Ruled4 Life."

For those who missed it, below is the updated listing of Legends, Hall of Famers and Superstars advertised for Monday's RAW Reunion special from the Amalie Arena in Tampa:

* Alicia Fox

* Alundra Blayze

* Booker T

* Candice Michelle

* Christian

* D-Von Dudley

* DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, "Road Dogg" BG James)

* Eric Bischoff

* Eve Torres

* Gerald Brisco

* Hulk Hogan

* Hurricane Helms

* Jillian Hall

* Jonathan Coachman

* Jerry Lawler

* Jimmy Hart

* Kaitlyn

* Kelly Kelly

* Kevin Nash

* Kurt Angle

* Lilian Garcia

* Mark Henry

* Maryse

* Melina

* Mick Foley

* Pat Patterson

* Ric Flair

* Rikishi

* Ron Simmons

* Santino Marella

* Scott Hall

* Sgt. Slaughter

* Shawn Michaels

* Sid Vicious

* Steve Austin

* Ted DiBiase Sr.

* The Boogeyman

* The Godfather