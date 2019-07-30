The on-again, off-again friendship between Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage lasted decades from their time in WWE to WCW and even afterwards. Part of the reason for the beef between the two centered on Savage's general paranoia regarding Hogan and his wife Miss Elizabeth.

Savage's over-protectiveness of Elizabeth wasn't just an on-camera thing as it was the same way off-camera and an incident in Paris led to Hogan and Savage almost coming to blows with Liz in the middle.

"When I first met Randy, man, he was the best at everything. I loved working with him. The only really b*tch we had was in Paris, France one night," Hogan recalled on the Steve Austin Show. "Elizabeth was my manager, and we went to the ring in Paris. There were no steps. Elizabeth was probably 95 or 100 pounds soaking wet. So, I reached over the top rope, reached all the way over where she's standing next to me, and grabbed her by the armpits. I picked her all the way up, she had a dress on, and put her in the ring."

The gesture didn't set well with Savage, who confronted Hogan about it afterwards in the hotel. According to Hogan, Savage put him in a side headlock and accused him of grabbing her breasts.

"[Randy said,] 'You son of a b*tch you grabbed her boobs… We walk up and he grabs a headlock on me, but he puts that side headlock on me. I'm hanging in - I'm hanging in there - and I didn't want my eyeball to pop out, so I grab his waist and I squeezed. 'Randy, if you don't let go, I'm going to dump you on your head.'

"He was so pissed at me. The match sucked; we had a horrible match… We went back to the dressing room in Paris, and I walked in. I said, 'Randy, we need to talk right now.' I reached to open the door, and when I pulled the door I ripped it off the hinges. The door was so old and so rotted by termites... So, me and Randy went in the back and [he said] 'Hey, man, I'm sorry I got mad.' I said, 'Randy, I'm sorry too. I didn't mean to touch her inappropriately – there were no steps.' But I think the door is the thing that kind of cooled everything down, it was hanging on by a thread."

Art imitated life as Savage and Hogan would have a match at WrestleMania V after the Mega Powers split up due to Savage becoming uneasy with Hogan getting to close to Elizabeth.

The two reportedly made amends shortly before Savage's death with his brother, Lanny Poffo, saying it was "fantastic" that Hogan inducted The Macho Man into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.