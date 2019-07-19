WWE did an angle at the San Diego Comic Con today that saw Drake Maverick and "The Hurricane" Shane Helms try to capture the WWE 24/7 Title from R-Truth.

The match came as Truth was being interviewed on the IGN Live stage. Helms, who currently works as a WWE producer, appeared first and confronted Truth, then referee John Cone came out. Truth turned his back on Helms and Helms tried to roll him up. Truth kicked out and The Hurricane quickly disappeared, but then Drake, still in his banana costume, tried to get the win. Maverick also failed to win and then cried to the IGN hosts after Truth left with the title, complaining that he still hasn't consummated his marriage.

IGN released this video of the angle: