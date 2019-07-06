Impact Slammiversary XVII will take place tomorrow from Gilley's Dallas, in Dallas, Texas. Join us for live coverage beginning at 8 pm ET. The event will stream on FITE and traditional PPV.
Tomorrow's card will feature Brian Cage defending the Impact World Championship against Michael Elgin. The Knockouts, X-Division, and Tag Team Championships will also be defended. Below is the full card.
Impact World Championship
Brian Cage (c) vs. Michael Elgin
Four-Way Monster's Ball Match for Impact Knockouts Championship
Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Rosemary vs. Su Yung vs. Jessicka Havok
Impact X Division Championship
Rich Swann (c) vs. Johnny Impact
Impact World Tag Team Championship
The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) (c) vs. LAX vs. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz)
First Blood Match
Killer Kross vs. Eddie Edwards
Moose vs. Rob Van Dam
Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard
TJP X-Division Open Challenge