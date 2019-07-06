Impact Slammiversary XVII will take place tomorrow from Gilley's Dallas, in Dallas, Texas. Join us for live coverage beginning at 8 pm ET. The event will stream on FITE and traditional PPV.

Tomorrow's card will feature Brian Cage defending the Impact World Championship against Michael Elgin. The Knockouts, X-Division, and Tag Team Championships will also be defended. Below is the full card.

Impact World Championship

Brian Cage (c) vs. Michael Elgin

Four-Way Monster's Ball Match for Impact Knockouts Championship

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Rosemary vs. Su Yung vs. Jessicka Havok

Impact X Division Championship

Rich Swann (c) vs. Johnny Impact

Impact World Tag Team Championship

The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) (c) vs. LAX vs. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz)

First Blood Match

Killer Kross vs. Eddie Edwards

Moose vs. Rob Van Dam

Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard

TJP X-Division Open Challenge