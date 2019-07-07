Welcome to the Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary XVII from the Gilley's Dallas, in Dallas, Texas. Coverage will begin at 8 pm ET!
IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Brian Cage (c) vs. Michael Elgin
FOUR-WAY MONSTER'S BALL MATCH FOR IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP
Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Rosemary vs. Su Yung vs. Jessicka Havok
IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP
Rich Swann (c) vs. Johnny Impact
IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) (c) vs. LAX vs. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz)
FIRST BLOOD MATCH
Killer Kross vs. Eddie Edwards
Moose vs. Rob Van Dam
Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard
TJP X-Division Open Challenge