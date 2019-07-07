Welcome to the Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary XVII from the Gilley's Dallas, in Dallas, Texas. Coverage will begin at 8 pm ET!

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Brian Cage (c) vs. Michael Elgin

FOUR-WAY MONSTER'S BALL MATCH FOR IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Rosemary vs. Su Yung vs. Jessicka Havok

IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

Rich Swann (c) vs. Johnny Impact

IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) (c) vs. LAX vs. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz)

FIRST BLOOD MATCH

Killer Kross vs. Eddie Edwards

Moose vs. Rob Van Dam

Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard

TJP X-Division Open Challenge