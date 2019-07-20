Impact star Kiera Hogan announced today on Twitter that she's in a relationship with former Impact star Diamante. Hogan posted two photos of the couple and a message about their relationship.

In the message that she posted, she wrote, "When I'm with you, I act different. In a good way. I smile more and I laugh more. I don't have to pretend everything is ok when it's really not. With you, I can drop the fake smile and put on a real one. I don't feel hurt and alone when I'm with you. You're easy to talk to, you listen to me, you understand me. I don't have to worry about holding back with you. I don't feel self-conscious. I don't ever feel insecure or sad, you show me that you really do care. With you, it's not just an act. You bring out my best self and I really appreciate your company. With you I'm different. With you I'm happy. What I have with you, I don't want that with anyone else."

In Impact Wrestling, Kiera Hogan has currently feuded with Jordynne Grace and Hogan also wrestles at WOW (Women of Wrestling), where she is known as Fire. Before she was released from Impact Wrestling, Diamante was a member of LAX.

Below is Hogan's post:



