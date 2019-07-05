Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which will be airing on the Pursuit Channel, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel online. The event will begin at 10 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact.

Tonight's Impact will be the go-home show before Slammiversary, which will be on this Sunday at 8 PM EST on FITE, IMPACT Plus, and traditional pay-per-veiw. But before we delve into what will be happening tonight, last week began setting the mood as to whats to come on Sunday.

Last week, The North prevailed in a tag team match against The Deaners. Though The Deaners used several different moves that should've helped get a win, Ethan Page could not be caught, when he was tagged into the match by Josh Alexander and knocked out Cousin Jake for the win. Another tag team match followed, but this time it was the Knockouts turn. Su Yung and Jessicka Havok took on Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary. Even though the match ended in a double countout, each one of the ladies turned on each other. Rosemary brought some thumb tacks into the ring, chairs were thrown, and much more chaos, which caused Father James Mitchell to come out and break up the fight that was among the Knockouts, specifically between Havok and Yung.

Eddie Edwards went to church, asking for forgiveness for what he has done recently. His prayers were not answered in the way that he wanted them to be answered, as Killer Kross showed up at the church and told him to embrace this new darkness inside of him. Because of that, a match between Edwards and Kross was announced later in the evening, as both men will duke it out in a first blood match at Slammiversary.

Speaking of bad omen, after his match with Fallah Bahh, Sami Callihan personally invited soon to be competitor Tessa Blanchard to come into the ring. After talking a good game about how he cannot stand the Knockouts thinking that they're better than their male competitors, Blanchard attempts to attack him. What she didn't realize was that the oVe leader would bring out his family Dave and Jake Crist to hold her down while he used his most favorite weapon of them all, the baseball bat. The brutality that was unleashed by Callihan made announcers Don Callis and Josh Mathews quite ill and it was discussed throughout the night.

Speaking of another upcoming Slammiversary match, the Rascalz had a perfect match up when all three men took on LAX and Laredo Kid. Trey picked up the win for his team (Rascalz), which led to some backstage talk as to who out of those three men will represent their team as they take on LAX for the Impact World Tag Team Championships on Sunday. Tonight, Trey, Wentz, and Dezmond Xavier will battle in a triple threat match to determine who will be the aerial leaders of their group. The loser of the match will have to sit it out on Sunday.

Brian Cage came back to discuss his update on whether or not he can compete on Sunday, as he defends the Impact World Championship against Michael Elgin. Though his doctor said he is not medically cleared to compete, Cage took the doctor out with an F-5. Not too long after, Elgin appeared in the ring brutally attacking Cage to the point that Callis got involved. Before Elgin could do anything to Callis, Cage rises up after a powerbomb through a table set up outside of the ring. The show ended with both mean exchanging hits to one another. So the big question is, what is in store for Impact fans tonight?

