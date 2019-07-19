Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which will be airing on the Pursuit Channel, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel online. The event will begin at 10 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact.

Starting tonight and continuing on till Saturday, August 3, the theme of Impact Wrestling will be "keep your friends close and your enemies closer," as the Superstars of Impact will be teaming up in the Mash-Up Tournament. Now this isn't like most tournaments. Instead, this tournament stems from the enemies made within the company and how they will coexist together. By random selection, these enemies will come together and learn what strategies will work among them to reach to the top and earn the prize. What's the top prize? The team that wins the overall tournament will compete one-on-one against each other on August 3 at Unbreakable (available live on Impact Plus) to determine who will be the number one contender for the Impact World Championship.

Tonight, the main event stars of Slammiversary "The Death Machine" Sami Callihan and Tessa Blanchard will be teaming up against Dave Crist and Trey from the Rascalz. After their feud at Slammiversary, it's apparent that their story is not over just yet. Will these two learn to get a long, or will they both ruin their opportunity to possibly compete against each other in two weeks? Another question that could come up is if they do win this match up tonight and continue winning, could Blanchard be the first woman to compete against "The Machine" Brian Cage for the Impact World Championship? We will find out this and so much more later on this evening.

The show begins with Don Callis and Josh Mathews in the ring welcoming fans to the Mash-Up Tournament. Mathews explains what the tournament is and what are the stakes for the team that will win, which is a number one contenders match for the Impact World Championship in two weeks.

Next, a video package is shown of Sami Callihan and Tessa Blanchard discussing the strategy that they'll both need to follow if they want to win this tournament. Callihan says that Blanchard better listen to him. Blanchard says that he needs to stay in his own lane and not call the shots, instead let her call the shots.

The first tournament match is announced.

Moose & Eddie Edwards vs. Rohit Raju & Cody Deaner

Moose and Raju begin the match. Moose puts his hand out and Raju moves past it. Raju goes back to his side of the corner to tag in Deaner. Now Deaner and Moose are in the ring. Moose puts Deaner in a side headlock. Deaner gets out of the hold and goes for a take down on Moose. Moose then tags in his partner Edwards. Edwards hits a belly-to-belly suplex. Deaner tags in Raju after. Running towards the ropes, Deaner from the outside grabs Edwards' leg. Raju is now in control, thanks to his partner. Raju goes in for the tag to Deaner. Edwards tags in Moose and he pulls off a double take down on Deaner and Raju. Now, Edwards and Moose are working together very well trying to clean house. Deaner goes for a powerslam on Edwards. Raju then tags himself in and starts mocking The Deaners by putting on one of their hats. This causes Deaner to be distracted, which gives Edwards the advantage to pull off the Boston Knee Party and the win for his team.

Winners: Eddie Edwards & Moose by Pinfall

Post Match: The Desi Hit Squad blame The Deaners for the lost and both teams begin to brawl.

Backstage: Jimmy Jacobs speaks to Ace Austin and his partner about their match for tonight and how they are preparing for it. Austin decides to take over the interview and doesn't let his partner get a word in at all.

After the break: Edwards and Moose celebrate their win, saying that this is what they use to do, win!

Second match of the night is announced.

Rich Swann & Madman Fulton vs. Wentz & Jake Crist

Wentz and Fulton begin the match. Wentz gets in a few kicks before Fulton pushes him into the corner and attacks him. Fulton Irish Whips Wentz back into the corner again. With a running start, Fulton isn't able to do what he wanted, as Wentz hit him with a high kick. Wentz tags in Crist right before the commercial break.

Back from break, Swann is firing away at Crist. Crist goes for a sunset flip putting Swann down and in the corner. Crist throws Swann into his corner and alsograbs a tag from Wentz. Wentz now has Swann in a submission hold. The crowd is rallying with Swann to break the hold he's in. After breaking the hold, Swann goes for the springboard cutter. He slowly crawls over to tag in Fulton. He isn't fast enough. Wentz goes for the tag from Crist. Fulton runs in without a tag and kicks Wentz off the apron and then goes for Crist in the ring. He waits for Crist to give him the thumbs up command and Fulton goes over and chokeslams Swann not once, but twice. Crist goes for the pin and gets the win.

Winners: Jake Crist & Wentz by Pinfall

Backstage: Austin is in the back asking Madison Rayne if she would like to be his partner tonight, since he isn't having any luck finding someone who wants to partner up with him, including the one that was in the interview with him earlier in the evening.