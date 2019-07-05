There have been a lot of rumors going around on Impact Wrestling officials talking to AXS about carrying their programming. Voices of Wrestling recently reported that the two sides were negotiating, but the deal wasn't done. The report also stated that there were things holding up the deal, but the report has not been confirmed and neither AXS nor Impact have commented on the story.

Impact officials have been talking about a TV upgrade from Pursuit to a better station for months now, and talking like it would happen later this year, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The Observer adds that they first started hearing talks on the Impact - AXS direction a few months ago, but there's been no update on how the talks were going. For what it's worth, one AXS official did comment to the Observer that "we don't comment on rumors."

AXS would be an upgrade for Impact because they promote their wrestling shows, and they are in a lot more homes. AXS currently airs New Japan Pro Wrestling and the Women of Wrestling (WOW) promotion. The Observer speculated that AXS could put Impact on Friday nights from 8-10pm as the lead-in to their MMA fights, or they could put it on Saturdays as the lead-in for NJPW, making it a four-hour block of wrestling.

In regards to Impact viewership, The Observer reports that the show had been doing around 10,000 viewers at 10pm on Pursuit, and around that number or less on Twitch each week.