Former ROH TV Champion and current NJPW G1 participant recently sat down with CBS Local and revealed what he thought about Ring of Honor in its current state.

During the interview, Cobb was asked where he would say ROH is as a promotion right now. He shared that he believes that they are in a good spot even after they had a core group of wrestlers leave.

"I think we're in a good spot," Cobb said. A lot of people kind of have their naysayers, as when we had a core group of guys leave, and that's totally fine," he added. Every major sport has had that. Every major wrestling company has had that. Like LeBron left, 'What we going to do?' So you start rebuilding. When they got Kyrie [Irving] and Kevin Love and all this.'

He did admit that in the short term losing so many isn't great, but in the long term, it's beneficial.

"So I think for that, in the short term, it's not good," Cobb admitted. But in the long-term, it's beneficial, because now we have a new influx of talent coming in, like myself included, guys like Bandido, and RUSH, and Dragon Lee, and Brody King, and PCO, and all those guys. Now they're stepping up into more prominent roles. And now, we're giving our ring a modern audience, a brand new roster to play with and see new guys, and new wrestlers, and new matches, and just new everything. Where we're at, I think we're going to find a spot, because now we get to showcase some more people who may have not had a chance before because we had star-studded lineup prior and we have a star-studded lineup now," he ended.

Cobb also revealed in the interview that he doesn't feel like he's carrying ROH. To read the whole interview from CBS Local, please click here.