As noted, Jeff Hardy was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for being intoxicated in public during the early hours of Saturday. He was arrested and booked early Saturday morning for public intoxication, but was released that same day on a bond that was less than $200.

In an update, the police report notes that Hardy was found passed out in a public stairwell and reeked of alcohol before he was arrested, according to TMZ.

Hardy admitted to police that he had been drinking vodka before he was found by police in the stairwell.

It was originally reported that Hardy was facing the misdemeanor charge of public intoxication. Hardy ended up paying a $153 ticket for that charge, and the case is now closed. He is not facing a conviction on his record.

The WWE SmackDown Superstar is currently out of action, recovering from knee surgery that he underwent in May. It was reported that he would be out of action for 6-9 months.

For those who missed it, below is Hardy's latest mugshot photo from TMZ: