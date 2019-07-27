WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler announced earlier today he'll be hosting a King's Court segment with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus on this Tuesday's SmackDown. This week's episode takes place in Memphis, Tennessee. WWE has also confirmed the segment.

"This Tuesday night on WWE SmackDown Live from Memphis, I will be hosting a King's Court featuring my all time favorite female Superstar, Trish Stratus!" Lawler wrote.

As noted, earlier this week Charlotte cut a promo where she demanded a match at SummerSlam and said her opponent will be better than Ember Moon, who will challenge WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley at the PPV.

Afterwards, it was reported Stratus will indeed be wrestling at SummerSlam—which takes place in Toronto this year—against Charlotte. This Tuesday's segment with Lawler will likely begin that feud.