WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler has field a wrongful death lawsuit against Hardeman County, Tennessee over the death of his son, former WWE Tag Team Champions Brian Christopher Lawler.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday, according to WMC Action News in Memphis. Lawler is seeking damages for what he alleges were "numerous failures of the county and its employees that resulted in the wrongful death of his son." He also wants Sheriff John Doolen to make changes at the Hardeman County Jail to protect inmates from future harm.

Brian was found hanging in his jail cell on July 29, 2018. He was 46 years old. His official cause of death was ruled a suicide, but the family disputes this.

Lawler is set to host a press conference with his lawyer Jeffrey Rosenblum this afternoon.