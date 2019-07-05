WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler took to Twitter today to issue a statement on the allegations made against his former podcast co-host Glenn Moore. Several fans spoke out this week and revealed that Moore has scammed them after offering commissioned art pieces by Lawler and merchandise through Lawler's website.

"I'm sure many of you have heard that some of my fans have been taken advantage of through a dishonest scheme that I was never aware of. Let it be known that I am not doing art commissions nor do I have any memorabilia for sale. So, if someone promotes or advertises or contacts you for services on my behalf, IT IS NOT LEGITIMATE! I am working to get this unfortunate situation resolved as quickly as possible and I apologize to my fans that have been affected by this," Lawler wrote on Twitter today.

As seen in the screenshots below, fans are alleging that Moore scammed them out of thousands of dollars. Lawler spoke with WMC5 in Memphis, the local NBC affiliate, and said he's trying to make things right.

"I'm totally shocked by this behavior," Lawler of Moore. "I mean, we did like 90 podcasts together over a period of years. This is a guy I thought was a friend and I trusted him. I'm certainly sorry this has happened."

Lawler said Moore's behavior changed after he lost his public relations job back in December. Moore promised to make amends to Lawler, but he has no money. Lawler wanted his fans to know that he will fix this. Lawler's lawyer has advised him to file a police report.

"We're gonna work to try to make this thing right," Lawler said, "one way or another. Hopefully, we'll be able to get people's money back. If not, we'll get them the artwork they tried to buy."

Moore has been silent on Twitter since June 7, likely due to the massive backlash from fans.

