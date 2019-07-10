- AEW posted this video of Alex Marvez speaking with "Hangman" Adam Page after his Fatal 4 Way win over MJF, Jimmy Havoc and Jungle Boy at the recent Fyter Fest event. Marvez asked Page how his knee is doing ahead of the All Out match against Chris Jericho on August 31, which will be to crown the first-ever AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

"Yeah, knee's good," Page said. "Knee's 100% healthy, healthy as a damn horse I'll say this time for sure. Knee's good, I'm looking forward to it. A lot of training to do between now and then, but I'm 100% healthy."

Page will face Kip Sabian at AEW Fight for the Fallen on Saturday.

- AEW has confirmed that "The Buy In" pre-show for Fight for the Fallen will air live on the AEW YouTube channel on Saturday at 7:30pm ET. The Fight for the Fallen main card will then begin at 8:15pm ET on BR Live, for free.

- The pre-sale for the second book from WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Senior Advisor Jim Ross began this morning and is already doing strong numbers. "Under the Black Hat: My Life In the WWE and Beyond" will be released on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. You can pre-order the book at a sale price by clicking here.

Below is a look at the cover photo for the book, along with JR's comments on the pre-sale: