As noted, WWE has announced a big RAW Reunion episode for July 22 in Tampa, Florida.

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Senior Advisor Jim Ross revealed at a weekend Q&A that Vince McMahon pitched the RAW Reunion show to him, but JR turned the appearance down, according to Dominic DeAngelo. Ross noted that AEW President Tony Khan was all for JR making the appearance, but JR still turned it down.

As noted, several WWE Hall of Famers and Legends have been announced for the RAW Reunion show, which is billed as the biggest reunion special ever. Names announced are SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Christian, Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, The Boogeyman, Shane Helms, Ted DiBiase Sr., Jimmy Hart, D-Von Dudley, Jerry Lawler, Sgt. Slaughter and Santino Marella.

Don't miss #RAWReunion LIVE one week from tomorrow at 8/7c on @USA_Network!



Don't miss #RAWReunion LIVE one week from tomorrow at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/ZrqEhxQmhR — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2019