As noted, Jimmy Uso was arrested for driving under the influence near Pensacola, Florida early this morning. The WWE RAW Superstar was booked into jail at 3:04am ET, charged with misdemeanor "DUI - driving with an unlawful blood alcohol level" and booked on a $1,000 bond.

The Escambia County website now shows that Uso was bonded out of jail at 10:15am ET. He is scheduled to be in court at 8:30am ET on Thursday, August 15, according to court records.

TMZ reports that Uso was pulled over by police due to speeding. Police got behind him and noticed that he was driving erratically, swerving "left and right." Jimmy reportedly "reeked of alcohol" when he was pulled over and he refused when the officer tried to administer DUI tests. Uso was then arrested on the DUI charge, and also hit with a citation for speeding.

Jimmy was arrested back in February after a drunken altercation with police in Detroit, charged with obstruction and disorderly conduct.

It's unfortunate that this latest arrest comes after Monday's RAW Reunion segment with The Usos and John Cena, where Cena rapped and joked about Jimmy and Jey's past arrests.

"Respect for calling me out, but ain't no way I'm getting bested," Cena rapped. "Ya'll look just like your mugshots! How was it getting arrested?"

Below is Jimmy's mugshot photo from this morning: