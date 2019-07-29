- WWE uploaded the full 2014 SummerSlam match between then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion John Cena and Brock Lesnar, which you can watch in the video above. Lesnar dominated Cena before pinning him after an F5 to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

- Hill Harris' single "Show Em Who We Are" is one of the official theme songs for SummerSlam. The song can be found here and is available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Tidal, Amazon Music and Google Play.

- TMZ has an article here about John Cena having dinner at Ocean Prime in Tampa with girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh. The article noted that the couple were at dinner for four hours and ordered "steak, potatoes, salad, a bottle of wine and a chocolate desert." They also posted the photo below of the couple: