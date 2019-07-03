New videos have surfaced that show John Cena being bothered by controversial YouTube personality Mo Deen, who is known for his interactions with others at Speakers' Corner in London, England.

The videos, seen above and below, were uploaded by Deen to his YouTube channel. Cena is currently in the UK filming the Fast & Furious 9 movie that hits theaters on May 22, 2020.

The first video shows Deen welcoming Cena to London after spotting him out in a store. Deen immediately picked up on Cena's vibes and how he didn't want to be filmed, but he kept filming. They apparently also had an exchange about filming before Deen's video begins. Deen continued to joke around while Cena finished his business in the store, also stopping to take a selfie with another customer. Deen stopped Cena as he was exiting the store and the exchange went something like this:

Deen: Take care, bruv. I'v got some advice for you.

Cena: Yes? Be respectful, that's my advice for you. You asked if you could take a video, but you're just shooting video. ... maybe you should be respectful.

Deen: You know me? I'm famous. I'm famous, Mo Deen.

Cena: I don't want to talk to you. It doesn't matter who you are, you don't treat anyone with respect. Treat people with respect. Thank you for asking to film a video and then filming the entire time I'm in the store. I don't care who you are or what you do.

Deen continued to try and get to Cena, but Cena reiterated that he doesn't care who Deen is, or what he has to say. Cena said, "Thank you very much for being respectful."

Deen followed Cena out of the store and Cena asked him again to stop filming as Deen continued his shtick.

"If you need anything, just let me know," Deen said.

Cena responded, "I need you, please, to ask. You're going to use this without my permission, you're going to use all this without my permission. You didn't ask to shoot, you're still filming. I'd appreciate it if you be respectful."

Cena then walked away with his merchandise as Deen continued to rant at him and into the camera.