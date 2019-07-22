- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of WWE NXT Superstar Reina Gonzalez at her recent photo shoot in Claremont, FL with a Harley Davidson. Gonzalez talks about her love for motorcycles and how they're a part of her culture.

- WWE filed to trademark the "UUDD" name on Friday. This looks to be for new merchandise for Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. Below is the use description filed with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO):

"Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas."

- John Cena took to Twitter today and made cryptic comments ahead of the WWE RAW Reunion special. While WWE hasn't officially announced Cena for tonight's show, he is expected to appear.

Cena, who is rumored to play Peacemaker in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad movie, wrote, "Today is a monumental day personally. Facing and overcoming deep rooted fears, forging ahead with the wonderful journey of life, and being brave enough to share feelings with those I love. Thank you to everyone who has made this moment possible."

There's no word yet on what Cena is referring to but you can see his full tweet below. Stay tuned for updates.