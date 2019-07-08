Johnny Impact (John Hennigan) has finished up with Impact Wrestling.

Johnny lost to X Division Champion Rich Swann at last night's Impact Slammiversary 17 pay-per-view and that was the end of his current run, according to PWInsider.

Johnny's contract with Impact Wrestling reportedly expired several weeks ago, and the two sides agreed that he would work through Slammiversary to finish the storyline with Swann.

While the 39 year old is currently a free agent, he is still in talks with Impact Wrestling about continuing their working relationship. He is still free to negotiate with or sign with any other promotion.

Impact had been with the company since 2017. He is married to current Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie, who is believed to be signed through the end of this year.

There's no word yet on if WWE or AEW would be interested in signing Johnny, who made his name with WWE.