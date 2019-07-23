- FITE Network has been awarded the exclusive worldwide distribution rights to stream AAA's upcoming events in New York and Los Angeles this fall on a pay-per-view basis. The first event, AAA Invading NY, will take place live from Madison Square Garden at 6pm ET on September 15th.

"The night of September 15 is very important for all Mexicans since it is the eve of Independence Day in Mexico, but this date is also recognized in the U.S. as the beginning of the Hispanic Heritage Month," said Dorian Roldan, General Director of Wrestling AAA Worldwide. "We are excited to be working with FITE, and to have the opportunity to share our culture with their fan community through these two amazing shows."

The second event, AAA Invading LA, will take place on October 13 at 9pm ET at The Forum in Los Angeles. Fans will be able to order both shows on FITE, with options to watch in English and Spanish languages commentary. Integrated Sports Media will distribute Lucha Libre AAA live in the United States on cable and satellite PPV via iNDEMAND, Vubiquity, DIRECTV and DISH for a suggested retail price of only $29.95.

- Entertainment writer Jon Chattman's new book, Moving Foreword: Real Introductions to Totally Made Up Books, contains funny, fake forewords written by celebrities, athletes, comedians, and other writers for books. In one, former WWE star Al Snow takes that sage advice to task, telling the enthusiastic fictional tale of his own journey to meet his hero, Patrick Duffy. Complete with a hilarious unexpected twist, Al's foreword treads the thin line between starstruck and stalkerish, and explores what happens when admiration becomes blind obsession. The book is available now at this link.

- MLW today announced a grudge match between Mance Warner and Ricky Martinez (presented by Salina de la Renta) for MLW: Never Say Never '19 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City this Thursday July 25th. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS. Tickets start at $20 at MLWTickets.com.

- Viceland officially announced today that they have renewed Dark Side of the Ring for a second season. The second season will have feature 10 episodes, nearly doubling the 6 episode order for the first season which featured pieces on Randy Savage & Elizabeth, Bruiser Brody, The Fabulous Moolah, The Montreal Screwjob, Gino Hernandez and Kevin Von Erich and the Von Erich family. Kevin Von Erich recently spoke to Wrestling Inc.on our WINCLY podcast about the Von Erich episode, and said that he hopes that it will help people that are struggling.

"I'm just hoping that it helped somebody; it came out well. It could be easy to think my father was a big, mean, tough guy that forced his kids to wrestle but that wasn't the case. My dad was an honorable, good man," said Von Erich. "There are things that would make people think otherwise but he had brain cancer at the time so I give him a pass. Any my mother, she lost those sons so how can you blame her for her behavior?"

Von Erich also discussed the episodes on Hernandez, Moolah and Brody, which you can read here.