This past Thursday, a house fire burned down the home of former pro wrestler Don Wright and his family. While raising five grandkids, Don and his wife Sandy were away when their home was destroyed. Now, they must start anew.

A GoFundMe has been created to help out the Wright's. Donations will help with clothes, food and school supplies, as school will be starting up for the children (ranging from 4-14 years old) after the summer.

The original goal of $5,000 has been broken, thanks in large part to generous donators. AEW's Jon Moxley and Tony Khan each donated $5,000 to help break the goal needed.

If you live in the Tenessee area you can make donations to the Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Monday through Friday from 9-5pm. Southern States Wrestling will also be holding an auction and wrestling card to benefit the family on August 10th. Taking place inside The Model City Event Center in Downtown Kingsport, the matches for the event or what will be auctioned off haven't been announced yet.

You can read the full description of the fund below: