This past Thursday, a house fire burned down the home of former pro wrestler Don Wright and his family. While raising five grandkids, Don and his wife Sandy were away when their home was destroyed. Now, they must start anew.
A GoFundMe has been created to help out the Wright's. Donations will help with clothes, food and school supplies, as school will be starting up for the children (ranging from 4-14 years old) after the summer.
The original goal of $5,000 has been broken, thanks in large part to generous donators. AEW's Jon Moxley and Tony Khan each donated $5,000 to help break the goal needed.
If you live in the Tenessee area you can make donations to the Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Monday through Friday from 9-5pm. Southern States Wrestling will also be holding an auction and wrestling card to benefit the family on August 10th. Taking place inside The Model City Event Center in Downtown Kingsport, the matches for the event or what will be auctioned off haven't been announced yet.
You can read the full description of the fund below:
A good friend of mine, and an amazing coworker, has lost her house and car this morning. She has 5 grandchildren, that all live with her, and they have lost everything. They only have the clothes on their backs right now and the food given to them by a neighbor. They need clothes, food, any appliances or furniture, and money to replace things. School will also be starting in a few months, and any help will be appreciated. They have no clue when their insurance may help them, and need any help until then. They believe the fire was caused by electrical issues, but will know more later. They were fortunate enough not to be in the house at the time. Sandy is an amazing person, and is always giving to her coworkers and her grandbabies. We would appreciate any help!!
Sincerely, Sandy's friends and coworkers <3