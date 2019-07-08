As the wrestling world waits for AEW's third event, the company is gearing up to go weekly on cable television this fall on TNT. AEW Superstar Jon Moxley sat with the Store horseman and talked about AEW, the company's style and what they need to do to stand out.

"Authenticity might be the number one," Moxley stated. "Because you can apply that to the whole product. Every wrestler is going to be different in the ring, different on the mic, a lot of people are great for different reasons. What makes them great, whether it be in WWE or AEW, is if you let them be themselves, don't put them in some box. That is what AEW is going to do, we have so much great talent and that talent is going to shine very bright."

Letting talent be themselves is something that critics of WWE have stated is an issue with the current product. Moxley echoed that and states the creative in AEW is quite different.

"All of these people are giving opinions, input and no one is asking me my opinion," Moxley exasperated. "I'm like the lowest guy on the totem pole when really, it should only matter to me. As long as I'm not dropping F-bombs are anything like that, I should do it my way. There are far fewer cooks in the kitchen in AEW. There are producers and Tony Khan and he is really involved and very passionate, but ultimately nobody is telling anybody what to do. Because there is not one governing hammer coming down."

One-way WWE is trying to shake things up is hiring Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as executive directors or RAW and SmackDown, respectively. Moxley feels this can only be good for the wrestling business. But feels this only works one way.

"They definitely made some kind of move," Moxley said. "Paul Heyman is really smart it sounds like that is a great idea. I just hope Vince lets them do their ideas. It's not just 'I made him head of creative, but I'm telling him what to do type of thing.'

"Eric Bischoff was behind the NWO, he also presided over some crappy WCW shows. He is probably pretty motivated to make you forget that part of the resume. The more wrestling that is good, the more fans that there are and the better it is for everybody."

Fans are clamoring for a renewal of the Monday Night War once AEW debuts their weekly show. However, Moxley noted that it won't be happening as their goal is to provide an enjoyable alternative.

"This is not the Monday Night Wars," Moxley mused. "Now, we are over here doing this, they are always going to be there, it would be a fool's errand to try and take them down, it wouldn't be good for the wrestling business to try and take them down. We are providing a good alternative, showing that there is a world outside of that."

"I can't wait, it's super exciting, it's going to be challenging, we have no idea what is going to happen, but we are making history," Moxley said. "First time in a long time, TNA was prime time for a little bit but this is a first since basically WCW."

